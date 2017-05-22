FEMA Approves Funding For Herkimer For Flood Repairs
Nearly four years after the Village of Herkimer's storm drainage system was damaged by severe flooding, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Herkimer's application for repairs and flood prevention. Senator Charles Schumer say the funding will allow for repairs to be made to the village's storm drainage systems at Marginal Road and North Bellinger Street.
