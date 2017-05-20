DEC opens mud gates to trails, seasonal access roads
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 has opened all mud gates to trails and seasonal access roads on Forest Preserve, State Forest, and Conservation Easement Lands. Region 6 is comprised of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
