2017 Memorial Day Parades Around Central New York
Many cities and areas around the Mohawk Valley have parades scheduled for Memorial Day, and Memorial Day Weekend. Here are some of the ones you can check out Clinton: Monday, May 29th A brief ceremony will begin at 9am at the College Street Bridge, with the parade following afterwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Comments
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Mosher
|7 hr
|hillary knows
|5
|Herkimer High School Coaches
|8 hr
|sey hey
|4
|Stabbing at screams along canal....bye now Rizzo!
|8 hr
|Gone
|4
|Herkimer High School (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|Taxpayer
|37
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes ??
|Jun 4
|Doctor Richard
|4
|Salvation Army leaders get ready to move
|Jun 3
|hgghgg
|1
|w german St
|Jun 3
|Taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC