Herkimer County Towns With Most Car Crashes
There are 3 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Tuesday Apr 25, titled Herkimer County Towns With Most Car Crashes. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:
The preliminary numbers for last year are in, and they show us the number of auto accidents for all the villages and towns in Herkimer County, as well as how may of those resulted in injuries. The village of Herkimer leads the county when it comes to the number of crashes.
#1 Monday May 1
Drunks, druggies, yakking on cell phones, texting while driving fools!
#2 Friday May 19
Do you see how people drive
#3 19 hrs ago
i'm not drunk, i'm dodging potholes!
