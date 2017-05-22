There are on the Lite 98.7 story from Tuesday Apr 25, titled Herkimer County Towns With Most Car Crashes. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

The preliminary numbers for last year are in, and they show us the number of auto accidents for all the villages and towns in Herkimer County, as well as how may of those resulted in injuries. The village of Herkimer leads the county when it comes to the number of crashes.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.