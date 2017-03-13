Trump budget would gut some development funds for distressed...
Some economic development money for distressed Upstate New York counties would be eliminated under President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget that was released Thursday. The Northern Border Regional Commission is one of 19 agencies that would be gutted under the plan, which redirects a substantial amount of money from environmental, community development, public education and health agencies to offset a nine percent, $54 billion increase in defense spending.
