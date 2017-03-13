Trump budget would gut some developme...

Trump budget would gut some development funds for distressed...

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Some economic development money for distressed Upstate New York counties would be eliminated under President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget that was released Thursday. The Northern Border Regional Commission is one of 19 agencies that would be gutted under the plan, which redirects a substantial amount of money from environmental, community development, public education and health agencies to offset a nine percent, $54 billion increase in defense spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where was the DPW yesterday? 16 min Resident 10
Family Energy is back wanting to see your utili... 37 min 30 and out 1
Village Facebook 51 min moe 22
herkimer county treasurer 21 hr Nichols 16
Kaela Williams..Mr Herkimer.. (Apr '15) Tue Kam 4
Drug addicts everywhere ! Mar 13 HERKPICO SERPICO 3
Jet Photo? Mar 12 herkimerite 7
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,592,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC