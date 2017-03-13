New single-stream recycling going smo...

New single-stream recycling going smoothly

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The first official week of the rollout of Fulton County's new single-stream recycling program has gone well, officials said. County Department of Solid Waste Interim Director Cindy Livingston said Monday that county residents appear to be complying with single stream.

