New single-stream recycling going smoothly
The first official week of the rollout of Fulton County's new single-stream recycling program has gone well, officials said. County Department of Solid Waste Interim Director Cindy Livingston said Monday that county residents appear to be complying with single stream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Village Facebook
|1 hr
|Me too
|19
|herkimer county treasurer
|18 hr
|Nichols
|16
|Kaela Williams..Mr Herkimer.. (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Kam
|4
|Drug addicts everywhere !
|Mar 13
|HERKPICO SERPICO
|3
|Jet Photo?
|Mar 12
|herkimerite
|7
|old jillrae signs bldg. pot growing plant
|Mar 12
|Inspector General
|18
|Men, do you pee in the sink? (Aug '09)
|Mar 12
|Just Saying
|345
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC