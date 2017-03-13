Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than ...

Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Average

There are 7 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Wednesday Mar 8, titled Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Average. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

With gas prices well below $2.50 a gallon, we aren't hearing much complaining about the cost, as opposed to when gas was well over $3.00 a couple years back. The price per gallon does seem to be inching upwards from month to month.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Well

Schenectady, NY

#1 Wednesday Mar 8
Well it's because no one wants to go there. Even the petroleum suppliers.

Judged:

6

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Farewell Shootica

Long Island City, NY

#2 Thursday Mar 9
Well wrote:
Well it's because no one wants to go there. Even the petroleum suppliers.
This guy nailed it.

It probably doesn't hurt that the county, with a staggering rate of poverty, skyrocketing crime, and unfunded entitlement programs, has some of the worst taxes in the country outside of NYC.

Better question: What does Shootica do now that the Nano Miracle is dead and the fraud fully exposed?

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
more dave smith seewomen

United States

#3 Thursday Mar 9
Farewell Shootica wrote:
<quoted text>

This guy nailed it.

It probably doesn't hurt that the county, with a staggering rate of poverty, skyrocketing crime, and unfunded entitlement programs, has some of the worst taxes in the country outside of NYC.

Better question: What does Shootica do now that the Nano Miracle is dead and the fraud fully exposed?
Which one of your parents was a /\|lGGER, only apes are this fing stupid, I'm betting it was your hore mother, guaranteed a welfare /\|lGGER.

PUNK coward uneducated ape kid, if demand was low the prices would be low, your welfare brain is dead.

Exposed, what was exposed you fing welfare dumb fk, the company lost contracts and didn't need another Fab plant, what doesn't your /\|lGGER brain understand welfare loser ?

You must live in one sht hole city to worry about Utica, nothing to do in the sht hole you live in, poor loser.

Judged:

5

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankfart

Roslindale, MA

#4 Thursday Mar 9
Well wrote:
Well it's because no one wants to go there. Even the petroleum suppliers.
County gets more sales tax as gas price increases.They love it to go up.U think those bozos care for you.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tumbleweeds

Rome, NY

#5 Thursday Mar 9
more dave smith seewomen wrote:
<quoted text>
Which one of your parents was a /\|lGGER, only apes are this fing stupid, I'm betting it was your hore mother, guaranteed a welfare /\|lGGER.

PUNK coward uneducated ape kid, if demand was low the prices would be low, your welfare brain is dead.

Exposed, what was exposed you fing welfare dumb fk, the company lost contracts and didn't need another Fab plant, what doesn't your /\|lGGER brain understand welfare loser ?

You must live in one sht hole city to worry about Utica, nothing to do in the sht hole you live in, poor loser.
Prime example above

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
proof punk

New Hartford, NY

#6 Thursday Mar 9
Tumbleweeds wrote:
<quoted text>

Prime example above
You've never had a real job nor will your welfare family ever have one clown.

Explain in detail what you do for your imaginary career that we can't get a chimp to do PUNK.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Well

Schenectady, NY

#7 Thursday Mar 9
proof punk wrote:
<quoted text>You've never had a real job nor will your welfare family ever have one clown.

Explain in detail what you do for your imaginary career that we can't get a chimp to do PUNK.
Well how about explaining your self first bozo?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Twooutofthree at lava 5 min Dumb 7
Mark Stafford And Tylor Wauffle 26 min Dirk Diggler 5
Kaela Williams..Mr Herkimer.. (Apr '15) 10 hr looking to grab it 8
Poll Men, do you pee in the sink? (Aug '09) 10 hr Doctor Richard 347
Kai turrell 23 hr Guess who 1
Sexual dreams and fantasies 23 hr Guess who 1
Where was the DPW yesterday? Sat Macri Paving 19
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,671,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC