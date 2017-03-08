I Learned About Flying From That: Ici...

I Learned About Flying From That: Icing Above

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Flying

When your windshield and wings are covered in ice and the weather's only getting worse, each decision is more important than the last. I was a 30-year-old 600-hour instrument instructor with half ownership in a well-equipped Piper Archer II and a good job to pay the bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Davie doolen hahaha 1 hr oldiebutgoodie 10
News Hannaford Employee Arrested for Stealing Cash f... 1 hr Very Sad 4
today is Day Without A Woman day 3 hr finally a quiet day 1
Debbie Crandall 6 hr dead baby no justice 7
8 people selling drugs 7 hr Wondering 24
Krikit Katie Alexis and Chewy 11 hr U said it 3
Jeremy Miller 11 hr TheTruth 11
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC