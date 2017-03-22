Herkimer Favorite Named Best Upstate ...

Herkimer Favorite Named Best Upstate New York's Diner

There are 2 comments on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from Thursday Mar 16, titled Herkimer Favorite Named Best Upstate New York's Diner. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:

Crazy Otto's Empire Diner in Herkimer was awarded the Reader's Choice title of Best Upstate New York Diner. The local favorite has been around since 1952; 65 years ago the owners came from New Jersey to start up the Empire Diner.

Good One

Syracuse, NY

#1 Friday Mar 17
My grandson and I will be over to congratulate you guys!

LoveOttos

Windham, NY

#2 Friday Mar 17
I didn't need th readers choice to tell me what I already knew. Given that, nice feather in your cap. Love the food. Great job guys

Herkimer, NY

