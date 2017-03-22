Herkimer Favorite Named Best Upstate New York's Diner
There are 2 comments on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from Thursday Mar 16, titled Herkimer Favorite Named Best Upstate New York's Diner. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:
Crazy Otto's Empire Diner in Herkimer was awarded the Reader's Choice title of Best Upstate New York Diner. The local favorite has been around since 1952; 65 years ago the owners came from New Jersey to start up the Empire Diner.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
|
#1 Friday Mar 17
My grandson and I will be over to congratulate you guys!
|
#2 Friday Mar 17
I didn't need th readers choice to tell me what I already knew. Given that, nice feather in your cap. Love the food. Great job guys
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ward Halverson, the therapist
|2 hr
|John Francis
|6
|Glen Ridge motel
|2 hr
|Curious
|13
|Ailee Johnston and Brett Kerchofer
|6 hr
|Lehey
|1
|Kai turrell
|12 hr
|Uh oh
|2
|Is Anna Mulligan A prostitute? (Jun '12)
|12 hr
|facts
|55
|Wendell wekelo
|13 hr
|Enus
|24
|Does Legal Incense show up on a drug test? (Aug '11)
|21 hr
|Just wanting to know
|336
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC