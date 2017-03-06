Herkimer Diner Wins Vote As Best In Upstate NY
The readers of a popular website have voted Crazy Otto's Empire Diner in Herkimer as the best in all of Upstate New York. The poll was done over the past few weeks by newyorkupstate.com , and dozens of diners were in the competition.
