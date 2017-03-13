Herkimer deputy chief with 25 years experience accepts fire chief position for City of Batavia

City Manager Jason Molino announced today that Stefano Napolitano has accepted the position of the City's new fire chief. Chief Napolitano will be leaving his current position as Deputy Fire Chief for the Village of Herkimer and begin his Batavia post on April 17. "It has been a long and thorough search to fill this important position with the City's fire department," Molino said.

