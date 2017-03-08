There are on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from Monday Mar 6, titled Hannaford Employee Arrested for Stealing Cash from the Store. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:

An Ilion woman is facing several charges for allegedly stealing cash from the Hannaford location in Herkimer where she was employed. On March 3rd, 2017 Herkimer Police were contacted by management at Hannaford on E. Albany Street.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.