Hannaford Employee Arrested for Stealing Cash from the Store
There are 6 comments on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from Monday Mar 6, titled Hannaford Employee Arrested for Stealing Cash from the Store. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:
An Ilion woman is facing several charges for allegedly stealing cash from the Hannaford location in Herkimer where she was employed. On March 3rd, 2017 Herkimer Police were contacted by management at Hannaford on E. Albany Street.
|
#1 Tuesday
I think she bought a new STOVE ..........
https://www.facebook.com/susan.guyer.37
|
#2 Tuesday
Her and the hub have always had a big gambling problem !
|
#3 Tuesday
Who,what,when,and where did you see this?
|
#4 Yesterday
As a customer, she was always polite and very efficient.
I was saddened to read that this happened.
I pray that everything gets settled and if help is needed, she receives it.
|
#5 9 hrs ago
Drug dealers and has been stealing from that store for awhile and more than money. BIG DRUGGIES folks.
|
#6 5 hrs ago
she was always very nice and professional.
|
|
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC