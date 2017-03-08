Hannaford Employee Arrested for Steal...

Hannaford Employee Arrested for Stealing Cash from the Store

There are 6 comments on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from Monday Mar 6, titled Hannaford Employee Arrested for Stealing Cash from the Store. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:

An Ilion woman is facing several charges for allegedly stealing cash from the Hannaford location in Herkimer where she was employed. On March 3rd, 2017 Herkimer Police were contacted by management at Hannaford on E. Albany Street.

Art Smash HCCC

Utica, NY

#1 Tuesday
I think she bought a new STOVE ..........

Judged:

1

wow wee

Utica, NY

#2 Tuesday
Her and the hub have always had a big gambling problem !

Judged:

1

Herk que lease

Herkimer, NY

#3 Tuesday
wow wee wrote:
Her and the hub have always had a big gambling problem !
Who,what,when,and where did you see this?
Very Sad

Herkimer, NY

#4 Yesterday
As a customer, she was always polite and very efficient.
I was saddened to read that this happened.

I pray that everything gets settled and if help is needed, she receives it.

Judged:

2

1

1

play you pay

Manlius, NY

#5 9 hrs ago
Drug dealers and has been stealing from that store for awhile and more than money. BIG DRUGGIES folks.
fred

West Winfield, NY

#6 5 hrs ago
she was always very nice and professional.

Judged:

1

1

