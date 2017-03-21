Cops Vs Celebrities Charity Basketball Game Set For March 25th
The 5th annual Cops versus Celebrities Charity Basketball Game is set for Saturday, March 25th at Proctor High School in Utica. The game will feature 15 law enforcement members from Oneida and Herkimer Counties taking on a team of local leaders, business owners and media personalities, including WIBX's Jeff Monaksi.
