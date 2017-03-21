Cops Vs Celebrities Charity Basketbal...

Cops Vs Celebrities Charity Basketball Game Set For March 25th

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

The 5th annual Cops versus Celebrities Charity Basketball Game is set for Saturday, March 25th at Proctor High School in Utica. The game will feature 15 law enforcement members from Oneida and Herkimer Counties taking on a team of local leaders, business owners and media personalities, including WIBX's Jeff Monaksi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Twooutofthree at lava 24 min Eyespy 60
Ailee Johnston and Brett Kerchofer 1 hr Lehey 1
Ward Halverson, the therapist 1 hr t POLITIX 5
Glen Ridge motel 4 hr kyle 12
Kai turrell 7 hr Uh oh 2
Poll Is Anna Mulligan A prostitute? (Jun '12) 8 hr facts 55
Wendell wekelo 8 hr Enus 24
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,461 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC