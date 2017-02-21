Youth Justice Initiative To Launch In The Mohawk Valley
New York State has been awarded $650,000 in federal funding to implement a pilot youth justice program in the Mohawk Valley. The grant will support a partnership between the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and Kids Oneida of Utica.
