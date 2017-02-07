Two Men Arrested for Separate Thefts at Herkimer Wal-Mart

The first arrest stemmed from a report of a man who allegedly stole merchandise and fled from the store. As Herkimer police were en route to the scene, they were contacted by State DEC officers who told them a man was running westbound on Route 5. A vehicle was stopped which was occupied by 38-year-old George Eissler of Mohawk and operated by a female.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.