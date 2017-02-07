Two Men Arrested for Separate Thefts at Herkimer Wal-Mart
The first arrest stemmed from a report of a man who allegedly stole merchandise and fled from the store. As Herkimer police were en route to the scene, they were contacted by State DEC officers who told them a man was running westbound on Route 5. A vehicle was stopped which was occupied by 38-year-old George Eissler of Mohawk and operated by a female.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendell wekelo
|35 min
|Friend
|3
|Is Anna Mulligan A prostitute? (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|lmao
|53
|Serious Question
|8 hr
|Ive got you girl
|2
|Who is this guy on POF
|15 hr
|Rose9
|20
|why is garramone a family court judge (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Debbie
|41
|Mckinley
|17 hr
|Washing machine
|13
|Village loses again
|17 hr
|Washington
|3
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC