Two Men Arrested for Separate Thefts ...

Two Men Arrested for Separate Thefts at Herkimer Wal-Mart

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

The first arrest stemmed from a report of a man who allegedly stole merchandise and fled from the store. As Herkimer police were en route to the scene, they were contacted by State DEC officers who told them a man was running westbound on Route 5. A vehicle was stopped which was occupied by 38-year-old George Eissler of Mohawk and operated by a female.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendell wekelo 35 min Friend 3
Poll Is Anna Mulligan A prostitute? (Jun '12) 3 hr lmao 53
Serious Question 8 hr Ive got you girl 2
Who is this guy on POF 15 hr Rose9 20
why is garramone a family court judge (Nov '10) 16 hr Debbie 41
Mckinley 17 hr Washing machine 13
Village loses again 17 hr Washington 3
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC