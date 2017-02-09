Seward Announces State Grant For Herk...

Seward Announces State Grant For Herkimer BOCES Program

AIM, or Achievement, Inspiration, Motivation, is a school based behavioral program operated by Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES in collaboration with Kids Oneida "Our schools play such a crucial role in shaping not only minds but lives," said Seward. "The Herkimer BOCES AIM program is a pioneering initiative that supports students as they work through challenges in the classroom and at home.

