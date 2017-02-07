Obamacare enrollment tops 109,000 in ...

Obamacare enrollment tops 109,000 in Central New York

Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Post-Standard

More than 109,000 Central New Yorkers had enrolled in health coverage through the state health insurance exchange as of Tuesday, the last day of the 2017 open enrollment period for Obamacare. More than 3.6 million New Yorkers were enrolled as of Tuesday, an increase of more than 800,000 since the close of the 2016 open enrollment period.

