Obamacare enrollment tops 109,000 in Central New York
More than 109,000 Central New Yorkers had enrolled in health coverage through the state health insurance exchange as of Tuesday, the last day of the 2017 open enrollment period for Obamacare. More than 3.6 million New Yorkers were enrolled as of Tuesday, an increase of more than 800,000 since the close of the 2016 open enrollment period.
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Anna Mulligan A prostitute? (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|lmao
|53
|Wendell wekelo
|4 hr
|rich123
|2
|Serious Question
|7 hr
|Ive got you girl
|2
|Who is this guy on POF
|13 hr
|Rose9
|20
|why is garramone a family court judge (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Debbie
|41
|Mckinley
|16 hr
|Washing machine
|13
|Village loses again
|16 hr
|Washington
|3
