'Murder in the Adirondacks: An American Tragedy Revisited' by Craig Brandon

It's been over one hundred years since a search party found Grace Brown's body in the bottom of Big Moose Lake in the western Adirondacks. The murder trial in Herkimer of her boyfriend, Chester Gillette, made the front page in newspapers around the country and inspired Theodore Dreiser's weighty novel, An American Tragedy .

