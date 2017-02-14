Multiple Snow Emergencies In Effect Across Central New York
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has declared a snow emergency for all of Oneida County until conditions improve Monday morning. Unnecessary travel is discouraged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is this guy on POF
|47 min
|dont ax suprised
|27
|Jennifer chapple and justin chapple
|4 hr
|Bagofpotatoes
|1
|who is amanda pohleven?
|4 hr
|unexttuesday
|6
|Wendell wekelo
|6 hr
|cheney
|6
|Mangiamo's...same owner as breakfast place?
|8 hr
|Tubby Tony
|24
|Johnny bernier
|13 hr
|Dopeshow
|7
|Jeremy Miller
|18 hr
|Shameless
|3
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC