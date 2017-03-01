Man Arrested In Herkimer Drug Sweep Facing Weapons Charges In Utica
A Utica man arrested as part of a Valentine's Day drug sweep in Herkimer is facing weapons charges in Utica. Utica Police and members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year old Alexander McKinsey on the 500 block of Elizabeth Street following a short foot chase.
