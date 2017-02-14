How much snow fell in Upstate NY in w...

How much snow fell in Upstate NY in winter storm? Check our list of 270 places

More than a foot and a half of snow fell in the past two days in parts of Upstate New York. According to National Weather Service figures, the community of Standish, in Clinton County, got the most, with 19 inches of snow.

