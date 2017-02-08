Herkimer Police Conduct Alcohol Compliance Detail
Police visited a number of convenience and retail stores to verify compliance pertaining to the sale of alcohol to persons under 21. Eight stores were found to be compliant, while two stores were found to be non-compliant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the Most Famous Person in the Mohawk Valley (Apr '08)
|32 min
|wad
|76
|why is garramone a family court judge (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|BlagBlah
|42
|Romas Pizza
|8 hr
|Disgusted
|1
|George
|13 hr
|Itsme
|6
|Louis lamanna
|16 hr
|Dragon
|8
|Another homo guyer
|17 hr
|Butterfly
|5
|Petes bar
|17 hr
|Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC