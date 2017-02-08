Herkimer Police Conduct Alcohol Compl...

Herkimer Police Conduct Alcohol Compliance Detail

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Police visited a number of convenience and retail stores to verify compliance pertaining to the sale of alcohol to persons under 21. Eight stores were found to be compliant, while two stores were found to be non-compliant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Who is the Most Famous Person in the Mohawk Valley (Apr '08) 32 min wad 76
why is garramone a family court judge (Nov '10) 3 hr BlagBlah 42
Romas Pizza 8 hr Disgusted 1
George 13 hr Itsme 6
Louis lamanna 16 hr Dragon 8
Another homo guyer 17 hr Butterfly 5
Petes bar 17 hr Resident 1
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,954 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC