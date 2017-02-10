Herkimer Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse

Herkimer Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse

The accused is 31-year-old Eric Reid. The arrest stems from an investigation regarding Reid allegedly having sexual contact with a female child less than 13-years-old.

