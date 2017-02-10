Get Your Favorite Booze Delivered To ...

Get Your Favorite Booze Delivered To Your Doorstep

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

A new app will deliver liquor and beer to your home in an hour or less. It's now available in Utica! The app, Orderit , launched February 1st in partnership with Seneca Wine and Liquor.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Herkimer County was issued at February 12 at 3:50PM EST

