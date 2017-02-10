Get Your Favorite Booze Delivered To Your Doorstep
A new app will deliver liquor and beer to your home in an hour or less. It's now available in Utica! The app, Orderit , launched February 1st in partnership with Seneca Wine and Liquor.
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|herkimer county treasurer
|51 min
|Fan
|3
|Codie johnston fuckable or no?
|1 hr
|Justsayin
|5
|Petes bar
|6 hr
|Joker
|4
|Hottest guys in herkimer....
|6 hr
|Joker
|4
|Who is this guy on POF
|7 hr
|found it LOL
|24
|has anyone found a passport and pictures????
|8 hr
|Resident
|4
|YA know wat I LIKE ABOUT BEIN 70?????
|11 hr
|LASTcountTRUMP iz...
|1
