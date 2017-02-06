Couple Seeking To Lower Speed Limit In Herkimer
It was nearly 20 years ago when Gene and Betty Johnson of Ilion lost their 18- year-old daughter after a car crash at Route 5 and West German Street in Herkimer. Jennifer was on her way to class at Herkimer County Community College when her car was hit by another vehicle at the intersection.
