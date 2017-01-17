WWE Star John Cena Makes Boonville Bo...

WWE Star John Cena Makes Boonville Boy's Dream Come True

The Central New York Make-A-Wish Foundation gave a Boonville boy the surprise of a lifetime. 8-year-old Dillan Burr is an enormous fan of all things WWE, especially John Cena.

Herkimer, NY

