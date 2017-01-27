Trooper's Tribute: He'll carry torch to honor special-needs son
TROOPER'S TRIBUTE: He'll carry torch to honor special-needs son New York State Trooper Neil Case will carry the torch in Austria in March. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jFoa1j Trooper Neil Case will participate in the Torch Run Final Leg ending at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Winter Games.
