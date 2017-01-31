State Police Investigate Fatal Three Car Crash In Herkimer
One person was killed and another critically injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 5 and West German Street in Herkimer on Wednesday morning. State Police say 60-year old James Schulze of Ilion failed to stop at a red light and struck a car which was turning left onto West German Street from Route 5 A front seat passenger in the vehicle, 48-year old Karen Fuller, was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
