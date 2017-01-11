Single-stream recycling scheduled to roll out in March
The county has entered a five-year contract with the Utica-based Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority to take Fulton County's recyclables. The program will involve county residents mixing all recyclable items - plastic, paper, metal, glass - together loosely in one container with a lid.
