Single-stream recycling scheduled to ...

Single-stream recycling scheduled to roll out in March

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The county has entered a five-year contract with the Utica-based Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority to take Fulton County's recyclables. The program will involve county residents mixing all recyclable items - plastic, paper, metal, glass - together loosely in one container with a lid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
yettys pizza 1 hr Pizza Boyz 12
herkimer county treasurer 7 hr Ugh 10
brennan the judge (Oct '14) 11 hr GodYerDumb 130
has anyone found a passport and pictures???? 15 hr Kyle 1
Old guys and ugly women why ? (Apr '16) 15 hr Nick 58
old jillrae signs bldg. pot growing plant 15 hr Devil dog 77 10
15 Million on Film Hub in Dewitt 18 hr Capitalist v Commie 2
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC