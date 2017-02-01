Places You Can Ice Skate In Utica and...

Places You Can Ice Skate In Utica and Rome

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Lite 98.7

Nothing says post-holiday winter fun like a cup of hot chocolate and a trip to the ice skating rink. In Utica and Rome, there aren't a ton of options to hit the ice outdoors, but these rinks are available for you to strap on the skates and take a few laps, twirls or even wipeouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hummels Office Equipment 1 hr Think about it 4
Ass. Marc Butler and Uber 1 hr poor Uber drivers 4
Ron Calhoun Romas Pizza 3 hr EZAT 1
Romas to end Endzone. Countdown starts 3 hr EZAT 29
who placed the Christmas tree on the trolley br... 4 hr Locals 2
attention customers please 18 hr WALL LEE WORLD 3
I'd Never Eat At New Pizzeria - "Roma's" (Mar '16) Thu Oneida 98
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Herkimer County was issued at February 03 at 3:43PM EST

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,235 • Total comments across all topics: 278,524,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC