New Herkimer Police Chief Open Minded On Consolidation, Shared Services
Herkimer's new police chief says he's coming to the table with an open mind when it comes to shared services and consolidation. Michael Jory was born and raised in Ilion, NY but has spent the past 18 years with the Gloversville Police Department where he most recently held the title of Captain of Detectives, he said during an interview Monday on WIBX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you need an order of protection from danger?
|12 min
|Corruption in Her...
|13
|old jillrae signs bldg. pot growing plant
|22 hr
|IknowAlso
|14
|Local real estate agents
|Sun
|Inside Info
|2
|Romas to end Endzone. Countdown starts
|Sat
|upurs dale
|27
|Charlie crandall
|Sat
|Bosely
|13
|What happen to the Main Street plan?
|Jan 19
|Resident
|10
|Kimberly Walwrath has venereal diseases
|Jan 19
|Drippy Dick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC