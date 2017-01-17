New Herkimer Police Chief Open Minded On Consolidation, Shared Services

Herkimer's new police chief says he's coming to the table with an open mind when it comes to shared services and consolidation. Michael Jory was born and raised in Ilion, NY but has spent the past 18 years with the Gloversville Police Department where he most recently held the title of Captain of Detectives, he said during an interview Monday on WIBX.

