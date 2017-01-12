Music To Our Ears - Utica To Host Sec...

Music To Our Ears - Utica To Host Second Levitt AMP Concert Series

Friday Jan 6 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Utica is one of fifteen small to mid-sized cities and towns to be chosen through voting to receive $25,000 in matching funds to host a free 10 week concert series. The city will now get a $25,000 matching funds grant to host ten outdoor concerts this summer at Kopernik Park in downtown Utica.

