Music To Our Ears - Utica To Host Second Levitt AMP Concert Series
Utica is one of fifteen small to mid-sized cities and towns to be chosen through voting to receive $25,000 in matching funds to host a free 10 week concert series. The city will now get a $25,000 matching funds grant to host ten outdoor concerts this summer at Kopernik Park in downtown Utica.
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loggers
|1 min
|Beaver boy
|3
|Charlie crandall
|4 min
|GladUrdead
|8
|Romas to end Endzone. Countdown starts
|1 hr
|Brick
|1
|One Party under Mob with Liberty/Justice for THEM
|2 hr
|Racketeering in NYS
|3
|What happen to the Main Street plan?
|2 hr
|Racketeering in NY
|9
|brennan the judge (Oct '14)
|14 hr
|Bonerrific
|135
|old jillrae signs bldg. pot growing plant
|23 hr
|MikeDaley
|11
