How Unique Are the City and Town Name...

How Unique Are the City and Town Names in Central New York? - Part One

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Lite 98.7

We already know there are a bunch of cities across the United States that share the name "Utica," but what about our other town and city names? In this 5-part series we look into how many other places share names with us. In this week's edition of "How Unique are Our Town/City Names in Central New York," we're going to look at 8 places, and see how many cities across the country share those same names.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charlie crandall 2 hr Shameful 9
Andrew is NO SLOUCH at Crime! 2 hr Whatz in YOUR Wallet 2
Loggers 4 hr Beaver boy 3
Romas to end Endzone. Countdown starts 6 hr Brick 1
One Party under Mob with Liberty/Justice for THEM 6 hr Racketeering in NYS 3
What happen to the Main Street plan? 6 hr Racketeering in NY 9
brennan the judge (Oct '14) 19 hr Bonerrific 135
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,763 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC