Herkimer Woman Arrested For Choking Another Woman
Herkimer Police say they responded to a call on Sunday evening involving two women. During the course of the investigation it was discovered that 37-year-old Susan Sebastian allegedly physically assaulted another woman, then choked her with a scarf.
