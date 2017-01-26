Herkimer Woman Arrested For Choking A...

Herkimer Woman Arrested For Choking Another Woman

Monday Jan 23 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Herkimer Police say they responded to a call on Sunday evening involving two women. During the course of the investigation it was discovered that 37-year-old Susan Sebastian allegedly physically assaulted another woman, then choked her with a scarf.

