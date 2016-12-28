Uber Passenger Took Wheel, Raced CopsBy M.L. Nestel
When a dozing Uber driver journeying from Philadelphia to New York decided to switch seats with his passenger so he could steal some shut-eye, his passenger became a speed demon who allegedly outsped state cops through numerous upstate towns before crashing to a stop. Last week, Corey Robinson filed a lawsuit blaming Uber and his 20-year-old Bronx passenger Juan Carlos for negligence after Carlos took the wheel of his 2016 Hyundai Sonata and clocked nearly 90 miles an hour while fleeing the police on a New York interstate.
