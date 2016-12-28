Uber Passenger Took Wheel, Raced Cops...

Uber Passenger Took Wheel, Raced CopsBy M.L. Nestel

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Daily Beast

When a dozing Uber driver journeying from Philadelphia to New York decided to switch seats with his passenger so he could steal some shut-eye, his passenger became a speed demon who allegedly outsped state cops through numerous upstate towns before crashing to a stop. Last week, Corey Robinson filed a lawsuit blaming Uber and his 20-year-old Bronx passenger Juan Carlos for negligence after Carlos took the wheel of his 2016 Hyundai Sonata and clocked nearly 90 miles an hour while fleeing the police on a New York interstate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost passport and pictures 1 hr frank 1
Paul Mascone 2 hr the advisor 16
Herkimer County Probation Dept. (Jul '15) 12 hr Tiredofthecrap 11
brennan the judge (Oct '14) 14 hr SpongeBob 126
Crystal Edick 16 hr Herkimer 19
Glen Ridge motel Sat diblasio 5
Welfare Scum not paying rent but collecting wel... Sat learn b4 u run mouth 6
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,782 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,654

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC