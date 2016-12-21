Some wait in line 14 hours for Holly Days Toy Drive final giveaway
Hundreds of local families are getting a little boost this holiday season thanks to the 'Holly Days Toy Drive', but they're getting that help for the final time. The drive's founder, Ron Sterling of Ilion, passed away unexpectedly earlier this year, and his wife and children say the annual tradition started with Ron and is ending with Ron.
