Snow Emergencies In Utica, Herkimer And Frankfort
The City of Utica has declared a snow emergency, which will go into effect at 10:00 tonight and remain in effect until further notice. All vehicles must be off the streets by 10:00 tonight to facilitate safe passage for snow removal and emergency vehicles.
