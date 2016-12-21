Late-night snow expected for CNY: Will it affect the morning drive?
The National Weather Service is expecting most of the snow to fall after 10 p.m. Sunday. This could make roads slippery for the Monday morning commute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
