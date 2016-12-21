Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, Dece...

Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, December 21st, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

The proposed housing development behind the Utica AUD is on hold it seems. The Utica OD has the story , but Keeler is hearing the project has been dead for a while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where was the DPW yesterday? 44 min ARNOLD 8
Streets 4 hr Sliding 3
Crystal Edick 18 hr Dick 2
Stoney's moving to old Cangee's???? Mon Wondering 55
Ramars liquor Mon Wondering 38
Welfare Scum not paying rent but collecting wel... Mon Yup 3
hot bi sexual valley guys (Oct '09) Mon oldiebutgoodie 16
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,000

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC