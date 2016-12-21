Johnstown Common Council prepares to ...

Johnstown Common Council prepares to meet

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A Fulton County official will explain upcoming county recycling changes at the Common Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall. She said Friday she is starting to make the rounds to municipal meetings to explain the county's planned change in recycling, tentatively set for March.

