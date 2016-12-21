Holly Days organizers looking for someone to take over

Herkimer, N.Y. Hitting the stores to find the deals, that's what Debbie Sterling and her two daughters Kelly and Kim did Monday morning in Herkimer, but they've been doing it all year long. They have taken on the organizing of a massive toy drive after Debbie's husband and Kelly and Kim's dad, Ron Sterling, passed away unexpectedly in February at the age of 67. Sterling has been involved in the Holly Days Toy Drive for the past 28 years and his wife says this year is definitely going to be the most difficult holiday season of her life, and for many of those involved in the toy drive as well, "He meant everything.

