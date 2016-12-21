Herkimer police, DEA searching for wa...

Herkimer police, DEA searching for wanted suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WKTV

The wanted suspect is Chad Wellington, 33, who is described as a white male, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. There is an active arrest warrant out for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where was the DPW yesterday? 3 hr Village DPW 5
Stoney's moving to old Cangee's???? 17 hr Wondering 55
Ramars liquor 17 hr Wondering 38
Welfare Scum not paying rent but collecting wel... 17 hr Yup 3
Crystal Edick Mon Laughing 1
hot bi sexual valley guys (Oct '09) Mon oldiebutgoodie 16
brennan the judge (Oct '14) Sun DrunkUser 119
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,650

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC