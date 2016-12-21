Herkimer police, DEA searching for wanted suspect
The wanted suspect is Chad Wellington, 33, who is described as a white male, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. There is an active arrest warrant out for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where was the DPW yesterday?
|3 hr
|Village DPW
|5
|Stoney's moving to old Cangee's????
|17 hr
|Wondering
|55
|Ramars liquor
|17 hr
|Wondering
|38
|Welfare Scum not paying rent but collecting wel...
|17 hr
|Yup
|3
|Crystal Edick
|Mon
|Laughing
|1
|hot bi sexual valley guys (Oct '09)
|Mon
|oldiebutgoodie
|16
|brennan the judge (Oct '14)
|Sun
|DrunkUser
|119
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC