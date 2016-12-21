Fight outside home results in injuries, property damage, arrests in Oneida county
Three people have been charged following a domestic incident in which a fight outside a home resulted in multiple injuries and property damage in the village of Ilion, Ilion police said. Derek Martin, 26, of Herkimer; Darlene Carter, 32, of 265 W. Main St., Ilion; and Courtney Empey, 22, also of 265 W. Main St., Ilion were charged earlier this week in connection with a Nov. 15 fight incident outside a residence at 265 W. Main St. in Ilion, police said.
