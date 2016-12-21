Daughter of Herkimer president, former OCC official charged with murder
The president of Herkimer County Community College has confirmed that one of the four people who have been charged in connection to a Tompkins County homicide is her daughter. President Cathleen C. McColgin said Tuesday that Colleen E. McColgin, 37, of Dryden, is her daughter, the Utica Observer-Dispatch reported .
