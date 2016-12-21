Daughter of Herkimer president, forme...

Daughter of Herkimer president, former OCC official charged with murder

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Post-Standard

The president of Herkimer County Community College has confirmed that one of the four people who have been charged in connection to a Tompkins County homicide is her daughter. President Cathleen C. McColgin said Tuesday that Colleen E. McColgin, 37, of Dryden, is her daughter, the Utica Observer-Dispatch reported .

Herkimer, NY

