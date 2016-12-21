City expected to vote on solar permits
The Common Council is expected to vote on a resolution that will see a solar permitting process added to the city code. During tonight's meeting, the council is expected to vote on the proposal that will set guidelines and a permitting system for solar installations within city limits.
