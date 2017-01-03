106 Year Old Alexandria Near Celebrates Birthday With a Dance
Alexandria Near celebrated her 106th birthday by dancing at her home in the HomeLife at Folts, where she has resided since 2014. During an interview, Director of Activities, Angie Dorantes, said, "She loves music... In general, she looks to have a good time."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask for help
|1 hr
|Engineers
|1
|Main Street
|1 hr
|the math
|19
|Huge ( o )( o )fast food girl?
|4 hr
|lamo
|2
|No hospital downtown
|6 hr
|NY Ratsketeers
|1
|Trumponomics
|6 hr
|enuff
|2
|CANT SOMEONE HELP that HOMELESS WOMAN in HERKIMER
|7 hr
|republican w a heart
|31
|Special needs person tortured
|16 hr
|Blm
|4
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC