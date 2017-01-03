106 Year Old Alexandria Near Celebrat...

106 Year Old Alexandria Near Celebrates Birthday With a Dance

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Alexandria Near celebrated her 106th birthday by dancing at her home in the HomeLife at Folts, where she has resided since 2014. During an interview, Director of Activities, Angie Dorantes, said, "She loves music... In general, she looks to have a good time."

