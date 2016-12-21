Utica Zoo surpasses fundraising goal for Primate Building
The Utica Zoo has reached its goal! Executive Director Andria Heath joined Don Shipman for NewsTalk on Wednesday to announce that the campaign to improve the primate building has brought in $364,787.52, surpassing the goal of $350,000 for phase one. The campaign was appropriately named "We Don't Like It Either".
