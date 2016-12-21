NewsTalk: Operation Candy Cane
DEERFIELD, N.Y. Ron Schoonmaker met with NewsTalk to discuss Operation Candy Cane, a program to provide gifts for soldiers and their families. The program provides gifts for men or women which should be wrapped and labeled "man" or "woman" and gifts for children, which are left unwrapped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Mascone
|14 hr
|the advisor
|9
|Welfare Scum not paying rent but collecting wel...
|16 hr
|Concerned Taxpayer
|1
|brennan the judge (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Say Cheese
|118
|Could some please tell fishlips the election is...
|18 hr
|Squidward
|3
|HC Cover Up
|Fri
|Herkimer county r...
|17
|herkimer cps
|Thu
|the hard truth
|15
|WAT I JUS HERD ho-mo coumo's goin fer a Re-erc...
|Wed
|Helen Keller
|2
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC