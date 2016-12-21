Herkimer liquor store goes up in flames
The call came in around 3:30 p.m. and first arriving crews reported heavy smoke and flames visible. No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Mascone
|14 hr
|the advisor
|9
|Welfare Scum not paying rent but collecting wel...
|16 hr
|Concerned Taxpayer
|1
|brennan the judge (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Say Cheese
|118
|Could some please tell fishlips the election is...
|18 hr
|Squidward
|3
|HC Cover Up
|Fri
|Herkimer county r...
|17
|herkimer cps
|Thu
|the hard truth
|15
|WAT I JUS HERD ho-mo coumo's goin fer a Re-erc...
|Wed
|Helen Keller
|2
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC