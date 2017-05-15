One dead after one-vehicle crash Mond...

One dead after one-vehicle crash Monday evening

May 15, 2017 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to the crash on Ranch to Market 1057 in Deaf Smith County around 6:05 p.m. DPS officials say 21-year-old Jose Rivera of Hereford was driving a 1998 Mercury Granada north on RM-1057 when he veered off to the east side of the roadway. His car then went into a barrow ditch where he collided into a tree.

