One dead after one-vehicle crash Monday evening
The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to the crash on Ranch to Market 1057 in Deaf Smith County around 6:05 p.m. DPS officials say 21-year-old Jose Rivera of Hereford was driving a 1998 Mercury Granada north on RM-1057 when he veered off to the east side of the roadway. His car then went into a barrow ditch where he collided into a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Hereford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Umbarger Music Thread (May '16)
|Jun 11
|Musikologist
|3
|old friend Tim
|Mar '17
|jmpm
|1
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|Jan '17
|Super user
|15
|In-N-Out's heiress reveals shocking details abo...
|Jan '17
|Lusto
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Where is Rey Fernandez?? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Just a friend 1994
|1
|Cant sleep (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jaynoaand74
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hereford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC